Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern blasts Mercer 21-7 to complete season sweep

By Corey Howard
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern’s baseball team completes the season sweep against Mercer in convincing fashion, after a 21-7 win Tuesday night in J.I. Clements.

Georgia Southern fell behind in the top fifth when they gave up four runs, and the Mercer Bears took a 5-2 lead.

Despite falling behind midway through the game, Georgia Southern would fight back twice as hard. The Eagles exploded in the bottom of the sixth, scoring nine runs. Jason Swan tied the game with a two-RBI double to left field, bringing JP Tighe and Jesse Sherrill home. Later in the ending, Swan would cross home plate to give the Eagles the lead after Christian Avant nailed an RBI single.

However, the sixth inning wouldn’t be their only nine-run inning. The Eagles exploded again in the eighth, scoring nine runs. Georgia Southern’s offense continues to dominate teams. In their last eight games, Georgia Southern has scored 10+ runs in six of them.

The Eagles will host the University of Texas Arlington (UTA) this coming Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

