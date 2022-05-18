ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday evening Pinpoint Weather forecast

By Lauren Wallace
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures were warmer today, and our...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

TMJ4 News

Expect heavy frost Wednesday morning

Expect heavy frost by morning. Wednesday has some sun early in the day, then clouds increase with isolated evening sprinkles and light rain possible. We drop back to near 30 Wednesday night and could see a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
#Pinpoint Weather
CBS Baltimore

First Alert Forecast: Expect A Severe Storm Threat On Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.  Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.  Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.  There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon. At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.  Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon. A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.  The Storm Prediction Center has...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Cool & comfy midweek, heating up by Friday

Frost Advisory in effect for Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties late Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Lake-enhanced clouds Tuesday evening with a gusty northwest wind. Winds weaken as the sun goes down and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Patchy frost possible into valley locations.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Warm temps and sunny skies for the Mid-South

Tonight after the storms move out early in the night a few scattered showers will continue into Monday morning. Cooler and drier air is moving in behind the cold front that brought the stormy conditions with lows into the mid-60s. Monday starts cloudy with showers lingering south of I-40. Sunshine...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

The heat is here, storms return this weekend

It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend. “We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Change in weather brings much calmer conditions in for Sunday

Eastern Idaho (KIFI) - After a very windy series of days, we will finally have winds calm down to slight breezes.  The winds are expected to go way down to be only between 5-10 mph throughout the day on Sunday.  With this, warmer temperatures will come too.  We are expecting high's well above average where they The post Change in weather brings much calmer conditions in for Sunday appeared first on Local News 8.
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Rain due Wednesday ahead of warmup

Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A Chaotic Mix Of Heat & Frost This Weekend

Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
ENVIRONMENT

