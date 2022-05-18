ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Vega Pederson, Ally of Outgoing Deborah Kafoury, Leads in County Chair Race

By Anthony Effinger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Vega Pederson leads in early returns in the race for Multnomah County chair against fellow County Commissioners Sharon Meieran and Lori Stegmann. The trio of commissioners seek to succeed Deborah Kafoury, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Vega Pederson captured 38.62% of the vote in...

