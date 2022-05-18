ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest County, MS

HPD releases first quarter crime stats

WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForrest County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking into the burglary. On Tuesday afternoon,...

www.wdam.com

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
WDAM-TV

Ellisville State School honors campus police

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking into the burglary. Several city leaders gathered at the Hattiesburg Police Department Tuesday during day three of National Police Week. Jones County murder arrest. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Jones County deputies captured 48-year-old Marty Breazeale, of Laurel, overnight after responding to...
WDAM-TV

Copper stolen from Glendale Community Center construction site

GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department is looking into a burglary in Glendale. Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says a person stole copper wire and pipes from the Glendale Community Center construction site. District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson says she is so disappointed to hear the...
WDAM-TV

JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man wanted in connection to the murder of a Laurel woman whose body was found in the Leaf River Sunday has been captured. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies captured 48-year-old Marty Breazeale, of Laurel, in a pine thicket overnight after responding to a suspicious person’s complaint near Bok Homa Casino.
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. Sheriff's Department news conference on capture of Marty Breazeale

Forrest County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking into the burglary. The Petal Coleman Center is spending the week celebrating kids who are leaving pre-K and moving into kindergarten. Jones County murder arrest. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Jones County deputies captured 48-year-old Marty Breazeale, of Laurel, overnight after responding...
