Asia stocks mixed after Wall St gain, Powell warns on rates

By JOE McDONALD
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
Hong Kong Financial Markets A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve's chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation.

Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Oil prices rose to stay above $110 per barrel.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose by an unusually wide daily margin of 2% after positive U.S. retail sales data helped to offset concern about inflation.

The Fed will “have to consider moving more aggressively” if inflation that is running at a four-decade high fails to ease after earlier rate hikes, chair Jerome Powell said at a Wall Street Journal conference.

Expectations of rate hikes “ticked higher” due to Powell's comments, but “markets are shrugging it off and are in need of a breather” after a sell-off, Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,077.88 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.7% to 20,470.28.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% after the government reported economic output shrank 0.2% in the first three months of 2022. That was stronger than expectations.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 2,626.91 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 1% to 7,183.30.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,088.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% to 32,654.59. The Nasdaq gained 2.8% to 11,984.52.

Big tech stocks led the rally. Apple and Microsoft were among the biggest winners.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a signal that investors are feeling bullish about the economy. Treasury yields rose.

Investors welcomed a Commerce Department report that showed retail sales rose 0.9% in April.

Consumers are providing critical support to the economy despite higher costs for gas, food and rent. The economy contracted in the first three months of the year, but consumer and business spending still increased at a healthy pace.

The Fed and other central banks are raising interest rates that have been near zero during the coronavirus pandemic or say they plan to in order to cool inflation.

Supply chain problems have prompted businesses to raise prices on everything from food to clothing as demand rebounds after the pandemic.

Oil and gas prices have been pushed up by Russia's war on Ukraine, which fueled fears Russian supplies might be disrupted.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.13 per barrel to $113.52 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.80 on Tuesday to $112.40. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 60 cents to $112.53 per barrel in London. It lost $2.31 the previous session to $111.93.

The dollar declined to 129.17 yen from Tuesday's 129.42 yen. The euro sank to $1.0531 from $1.0543.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Jerome Powell
Cheddar News

Stocks Fall Sharply as Target's Woes Renew Inflation Fears

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renewed fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 4%. Target lost a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as costs for freight and transportation spiked. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,164 points, or 3.6% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.7%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.
STOCKS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wobble as growth doubts loom

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Asia’s stockmarkets struggled to carry recent gains into a fourth straight session on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar steadied, as nagging doubts about inflation and the drag from rate rises crept back in to the global growth outlook. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets close higher with Stoxx 600 up 1.2%; Imperial Brands climbs 7%

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Tuesday as global markets tried to build on some positive momentum seen at the start of the new trading week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.2% by the close, with basic resources climbing 3.5% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses finished in positive territory.
STOCKS
Reuters

Consumer stocks diverge as Walmart disappoints, citing inflation

May 17 (Reuters) - Shares in consumer discretionary and staples stocks were trading in opposite directions on Tuesday as encouraging retail sales data was countered by disappointing earnings and financial targets from Walmart (WMT.N), which blamed high inflation. Walmart shares closed down 11.4% after it reported a 25% quarterly earnings...
BUSINESS
