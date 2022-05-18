ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Video shows train smashing into car moments after driver escapes

 2 days ago
DULUTH, Ga. — An Atlanta driver was able to jump out of her stalled car moments before it was smashed by a train on Friday.

Police said the accident happened around 9:45 p.m. Friday night at the crossing in Duluth, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

The driver told officers she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks. Her car got stuck.

Harrowing video shows the stranded driver seemingly not sure what to do and returning to the car to get items out.

Moments after she walks away from her car, the train plows directly into the car, sending it spinning.

The woman was not injured.

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Mother and children hit by car, youngest child ejected from stroller in Atlanta airport pedestrian accident

A mother and her children were hit by a car at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport where officials say the youngest of the children was ejected from the stroller on impact. This accident has stirred up conversation from Atlanta city officials as they discussed solutions with Atlanta police to ensure the safety of pedestrians and flow of airport traffic.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Flock cameras helping police catch suspects across metro Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. — Deployed by nearly every metro Atlanta police department, Flock Safety cameras are not only helping find stolen cars in real time, but are also helping police solve other crimes. Most recently, Duluth police say their detectives used the system in partnership with Johns Creek to find...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 7 street racing suspects caught in Downtown Atlanta, Forest Park

ATLANTA - A chase through Downtown Atlanta and Clayton County ended with multiple suspected ATV street racers arrested. Officers say on May 14, law enforcement agencies got a call reporting a group of street racers on Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Video from Atlanta's chopper unit showed...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Killed by Police at Atlanta Restaurant

The investigation continues at popular restaurant Fogo de Chao in Buckhead, after police shot and killed 22-year-old Nygil Cullins on Wednesday night. Atlanta police responded to a disturbance call at the Brazilian restaurant when they encountered Cullins whose behavior was described “unruly” and was tased with a stun gun.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

TRAFFIC | I-20 reopens after wreck involving 3-wheel motorcycle

ATLANTA — UDPATE: The interstate has reopened. A wreck closed several lanes Wednesday morning on Interstate 20 in both directions in east Atlanta. The wreck occurred near Moreland Avenue and appeared to involve an overturned three-wheel motorcycle. Only the two left lanes were getting by. It wasn't immediately clear...
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Arrest made for shooting at the M&M Grocery Store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to an aggravated assault incident that happened in the early hours of Thursday just before 2:00 a.m. According to the BCSO, the incident happened at the M&M Grocery Store off of Montpelier Avenue. When...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department released video of what they call "Molotov cocktails" thrown while a group of protestors was occupying the so-called "cop city" site, a future Atlanta police training facility. Atlanta Police Department Assistant Chief Darin Schierbaum said Tuesday no one was injured when someone threw a...
ATLANTA, GA
