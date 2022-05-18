Wood Ducks defeat Mudcats in series opener

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks hits 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position and took advantage of five Carolina errors on their way to an 8-5 win over the Mudcats on Tuesday at Five County Stadium.

Down East outfielder Marcus Smith notched three RB Is, including a two-run homer, and scored twice. Alejandro Osuna and Jose Rodriguez added two RBIs apiece, and Cameron Cauley recorded one for the Wood Ducks (15-19).

Five Mudcats recorded RBIs. Henry Mendez had a triple and Oswel Leones had a double for Carolina (17-17).

Down East reliever Damian Mendoza (2-1) recorded the win after pitching two scoreless innings and logging three strikeouts.

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.