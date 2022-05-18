ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKinney’s 22nd elementary school named at board meeting

By Karen Chaney
 2 days ago
The name of McKinney ISD’s 22nd elementary school, which will be in the Trinity Falls area of McKinney, was announced at the May 17 board meeting. Ruth and Harold Frazier Elementary was recommended by the school naming selection committee and approved by the trustees. “I remember when I...

