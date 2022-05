Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell once again finds himself among the top of another impressive statistical category, adding to his already growing hype. The returning leader of the Hawkeyes’ defense now stands atop the Power Five as the co-leader of run stops from the 2021 season. Jack Campbell's 45 run stops last season was tied for the most by a P5 LB 💪 pic.twitter.com/wQcyfdLP9Q — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 16, 2022 With his output and production, it is not a shock that Pro Football Focus has come to love the performance Jack Campbell has shown Iowa fans every week he has donned the...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO