Prep Softball: Proctor Cruises Past Cloquet, Denfeld Defeats Duluth Marshall

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Proctor softball team picked up another dominating victory by a final of 14-1 over conference rival Cloquet. The Rails now move to 16-0 on the year. Proctor was led by senior, Payton Rodberg, who had five RBIs in the first two innings. Copyright...
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak as they defeated Proctor 5-1 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium. The Hunters will look to keep rolling when they hit the road Wednesday afternoon against Grand Rapids.
DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is officially open for the third annual Starks Academy Timberwolves/Lynx Summer Camp. The event will take place at the College of St. Scholastica and is open for grades third through eighth. And all the campers will receive complementary tickets to a Timberwolves game next season.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After falling into an early hole, the Duluth girls lacrosse team bounced back to get the road win over Hermantown/Proctor 12-10 Tuesday night at Centricity Stadium. The Wolfpack will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Moorhead.
DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, a handful of Duluth East student-athletes signed their national letters of intent. Six Greyhounds in total put pen to paper on their college commitments, with each one having their own reason for their respective decision. “I think my family’s pretty pumped. My mom’s a...
DULUTH, Minn. – UW-Superior men’s soccer star Blake Perry would record his second multi-goal game of the season as Duluth FC shutout the Minnesota Twin Stars 5-0 Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium. The Bluegreens improve to 3-0 on the season as they will face St. Croix Legends...
DULUTH, Minn. – Next week, UMD will be hosting a special live guest panel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event will take place Tuesday, May 24th at 3 p.m. at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the UMD campus. It will be free of charge and livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person. Among those scheduled to speak are former Bulldogs goaltender Maddie Rooney and senior associate athletic director Karen Stromme.
PROCTOR, Minn. – Rain and frost are less than ideal conditions for dirt tracks. “You’ve also got to think about frost in the track. Because if there’s frost in there, that will wreck cars which is very expensive, it’s hard to get parts these days,” president of the Halvor Lines Speedway Duane Caywood said.
DULUTH, Minn.- Thursday, The Women Today Magazine hosted the 5th annual Rosie Awards to celebrate women’s achievements in the Northland. Seven awards were given out to women who are a driving force in the Northland. To showcase how they have gone above and beyond with their selfless acts within the community. Group advertising director, Megan Keller, is excited to bring this event back after two years, due to the pandemic.
LUTSEN, Minn. – The two iconic covered bridges at Lutsen Resort on Minnesota’s North Shore are “severely damaged.”. Owner Bryce Campbell says pine and spruce were swept down the Poplar River during last week’s flooding and crashed into them. Campbell says the bridges are repairable and “will be saved at all costs” and will remain a permanent part of Lutsen’s history.
Calling all holiday movie lovers, this could be a fun opportunity for you. A Christmas movie will be filming in Duluth beginning later this month - and you could be in it!. Lately, there have been a bunch of projects that have filmed in Duluth and surrounding areas. For example, a comedy television pilot recently wrapped filming in Chisholm. The show only filmed one episode but the town provided the perfect backdrop needed for the show!
About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 238 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK. * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central to northeast Minnesota Northwest Wisconsin Lake Superior. * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered...
DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time in three years the Benedictine Senior Living and Health Care Services is holding their annual jewelry and purse sale. The event was being set up today in Somers Hall at the College of Saint Scholastica. The last sale they held raised $20,000...
The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
DULUTH, MN-- Drivers will encounter a ramp closure from 27th Avenue West to northbound I-35. This will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18. Detour signs will direct traffic south on I-35 to 40th Avenue West and then back north on I-35. For more information...
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning.
The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday.
In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River.
Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines.
The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions.
This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008.
Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
