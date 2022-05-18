ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Now Has More Airbnb Listings Than Apartments For Rent

The fever isn't breaking. There are now bidding wars for one in every five Manhattan rental apartments (and one in three luxury units), according to the most recent Douglas Elliman report. Inventory in all of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and northwest Queens has been hovering well below 10,000 units -- as of April,...

Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light

As a 15-minute delivery service uncovers its windows for business amid newly-proposed city regulations, local politicians still insist that “dark stores” — otherwise known as micro-fulfillment centers — are bad news for small businesses and corner bodegas.  This week, GoPuff — one of several online fulfillment centers that grew like weeds in the proliferation of […] The post Bad News for Bodegas and Small Business as Dark Stores Prepare to Come into the Light appeared first on W42ST.
Old-guard landlords cash out in Manhattan, Bronx multifamily deals

Multifamily deals in Manhattan and the Bronx highlighted an otherwise slow week for mid-market investment sales as a handful of longtime New York City landlords traded apartment buildings for between $10 million and $40 million. Landlord Yechiel Newhouse bought a 96-unit apartment building at 1514 Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights,...
Landlords called it: Vacancy rate jumps, rent-stabilization stays

When Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the deadline to complete the 2021 Housing and Vacancy Survey, landlords decried the move. They predicted the city would use the extra time — which the state said the pandemic made necessary — to wait for more renters to return, pushing vacancy rates below the 5 percent threshold required to preserve rent stabilization.
What changes do we need permits for?

Q. We just bought a house, and want to make a lot of small changes, like taking down the wall between the little kitchen and the dining area to put in an island, and making two bedrooms on the second floor. The house is one story but has room in the attic to make the bedrooms. Do we need to have drawings made to get a contractor? Some we spoke to said no. Do we need a permit if it’s all minor work? Again, some contractors told us we don’t need one, and one said he wouldn’t do the work without one. I’m a developer in the city, but Long Island is so different. In the city, the architect self-certifies the drawings, and a couple of days after the contractor files the job, we have a permit. I’m being told that it can take weeks for our new house to pull a permit, and there is no self-certifying. Is that true?
Extra Extra: NYC's median rent is twice as much as what the median-income household can afford

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where Century 21 is coming back! (Not the Bay Ridge one, though.) Here's what else is happening:. Politico reports that Mayor Eric Adams' chief of staff, Frank Carone, the high-powered lawyer whose old firm represents dozens clients with business before the city, "is policing himself" when it comes to avoiding conflicts of interest.
[WATCH] Why New York’s Billionaires’ Row Is Half Empty

Manhattan’s skyscrapers aren’t really built for people anymore. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong with this post?...
Brooklyn residents frustrated, confused by apparent fireworks

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Residents across Brooklyn heard booming noises on Thursday night. One user on Twitter posted video of what appears to be fireworks. Some said the noises sounded like explosions. Illegal fireworks have been an issue in the past and, in 2020, a task force was launched to crack down on the issue. At […]
7 Black-Owned Boutiques In NYC To Shop And Support

Known as one of the fashion capitals in the world, NYC is filled with some of the dopest boutiques. The city is home to quite a few Black-owned boutiques as well, which is always a win. According to NYC.gov, only 2% of NYC businesses are owned by Black people even...
Just Salad opens in Harlem, New York

Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
NY trader arrested in $59 million cryptocurrency fraud

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Federal officials have announced that Eddy Alexandre, CEO of Valley Stream trading, is facing charges in a $59 million cryptocurrency fraud. According to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Alexandre, 50, the head of a purported cryptocurrency and forex trading platform called EminiFX, has been charged with commodities and wire fraud offenses.
70 New York Judges Went on a Montauk Retreat. 20 Got here Down With Covid.

Greater than 70 New York Metropolis judges descended on a Lengthy Island resort final week to get pleasure from an annual three-night retreat. Within the days after, 20 examined optimistic for Covid-19. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York’s courts, confirmed Wednesday that the judges had examined optimistic. He mentioned...
