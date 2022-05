A Venezuelan woman who rose from being the late President Hugo Chávez's nurse to the nation's treasurer has been extradited from Spain to the U.S. to face money-laundering charges.Federal prosecutors in South Florida are accusing Claudia Díaz, 48, of taking bribes from a billionaire media mogul to greenlight lucrative currency transactions when she served as Venezuela's treasurer a decade ago. Shackled and dressed in a dark blue jail jumpsuit, Díaz appeared before Judge William Matthewman in West Palm Beach's federal courthouse on Friday. She did not speak, and her attorney Marissel Descalzo said she had no comment. A bond...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO