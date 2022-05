A man was charged after he led law enforcement on a high-speed Pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Hakeem Brown for speeding in the area of the Dodge Store on West 7th Street and he fled at speeds of 80 mph. The pursuit came to an end on South O’Neal Avenue after he was blocked in by deputies.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO