ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBYNf_0fhj8FVO00

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) is using well water at its factories to avoid the impact of an industrial water supply disruption in central Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A leakage at a water facility in the Aichi prefecture has disrupted industrial water supply, affecting more than 130 business establishments, local government officials said. Those establishments include firms and factories with ties to Toyota.

Japan's largest automaker will be able to operate as usual for Wednesday and will continue to monitor the situation after that, the spokesperson said.

Media reports had said industrial water supply would stop by around 9 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday at 131 businesses in 12 municipalities in the Aichi prefecture, including the city of Toyota where the automaker's headquarters is located.

But supply had not completely stopped as of 11:15 a.m., an official at Aichi Public Enterprise Bureau told Reuters, adding it was uncertain when the disruption would be fixed.

Some major assembly lines at Toyota's factories in the area had already planned to suspend production, prior to the water supply issue, due to parts shortage stemming from the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. read more

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Supply#Toyota Motor#Tokyo#Vehicles
Reuters

Toyota to suspend day shift in one Japanese factory due to water supply

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will suspend vehicle production at one of its factories after a major industrial water leak in central Japan disrupted supply, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday. The automaker will suspend the daytime shift operation at two lines of Toyota Industries Corp's...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
allthatsinteresting.com

A Massive Medieval Cargo Ship Was Just Found Underneath The Capital Of Estonia

Archeologists estimate that the 700-year-old ship was likely a cargo vessel and part of the Hanseatic League trading network. When construction began at Tallinn’s Old Harbor in Estonia, archaeologist Mihkel Tammet was sent to observe the work. Under his supervision, construction workers unexpectedly discovered a 700-year-old cargo ship that may have belonged to a medieval trading network called the Hanseatic League.
WORLD
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Australian farmers are forced to dump truckloads of avocados in rubbish tips despite food price rises surging across the country

Thousands of avocados are being dumped in rubbish tips because Covid lockdowns created a massive surplus, despite Aussies battling with surging food prices. Jan De Lai from Atherton, North Queensland, shared photos of the discarded avocados after finding thousands of them dumped at her local tip. 'Truck loads of avocados...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy