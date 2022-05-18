ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’m a cleaning pro and crumbs in a daily kitchen item cause a bad smell – they also pose an even more dangerous threat

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meuZ9_0fhj86e600

CRUMBS in your kitchen could be causing a bad smell - while also posing a dangerous threat.

One cleaning expert is sharing the steps you can take to ensure that you keep your kitchen clean and free from danger.

Crumbs that fall to the bottom of your toaster can affect the taste of the food you heat up, according to a TastingTable article.

If they pile up, they can char and burn, causing that flavor to stick to your food.

Not only that, but the burnt crumbs can cause your kitchen to smell.

And when those crumbs are left to accumulate at the bottom of your toaster, where the appliance heats up, they could ignite a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHDMK_0fhj86e600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THqZK_0fhj86e600

Forgetting to clean your toaster regularly could result in a costly kitchen fire.

It's important to routinely clean your toaster to reduce these risks.

One step you can take is to use the crumb tray in your toaster. Many don't realize the appliance comes with a tray, allowing you to easily clean the bottom of crumbs.

To clean the tray, be sure the toaster is unplugged and fully cool.

You should be able to slide the tray out from the bottom. Most toasters have a lever on the side or back to help remove it.

Throw out the crumbs, clean the tray with soap and water, and then return the tray to the toaster.

If your toaster doesn't have the tray, simply hold it over your trash can to dispose of the crumbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edsSv_0fhj86e600https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0l0j_0fhj86e600

Toasters should generally be cleaned once per week.

However, this depends on how frequently you use the appliance.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Kitchn

My Grandmother’s Dust-Busting Cleaning Secret Is Too Good to Keep to Myself

I like to work smarter, not harder, when I’m cleaning. That’s especially true when it comes to dusting. No one wants to have their entire Saturday earmarked for cleaning the house, but it seems like the dust builds up without fail each week, leaving you to wipe down and dust the same shelves and cabinets in rotation. But what if I told you that you could cut back on dusting if you used a cheap, homemade spray instead?
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crumbs#Appliance#Tastingtable
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Former architect who ‘died’ for five minutes reveals where he went

A former British architect from Upper Tysoe, Warwickshire has described the moments when he “died” for five minutes after suffering a cardiac arrest while putting out a house fire.Steve Taylor, 64, and his wife Jo, 53, who own a holiday home together, were having dinner on 14 January when smoke started rising from the side of the house.“We were eating dinner with Jo’s 80-year-old parents when smoke suddenly started pouring through the light fittings in the ceiling and the alarms went off,” Mr Taylor was quoted as saying to PA.He then led the family including his five children out as...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tracey Folly

Man walks around Walmart for 8 hours to escape his wife on his day off

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother worked at Walmart, she had a coworker who hated spending time with his wife. For the most part, he and his wife worked opposite shifts. When she was off from work, he was busy at his job. When he had the day off, his wife was out of the house at work. It was just the way he liked it.
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
434K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy