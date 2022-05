In the U.S., Ford is facing a problem that every EV maker eventually must deal with – the current $7,500 tax credit expires once manufacturers sell 200,000 all-electric vehicles. At the moment, Ford CEO Jim Farley expects that to happen by early next year, though he’s also pushing for expanded or revised EV incentives alongside Bob Holycross, Ford’s vice president of sustainability, environment, and safety engineering. As Ford Authority reported in January, China was previously planning to slash subsidies on new-energy vehicles (NEVs) including electric cars by 30 percent in 2022 before ending them altogether by the end of the year, but now, it seems as if that country is now having second thoughts, according to Reuters.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO