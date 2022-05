DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO