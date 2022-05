Millie has been looking for her furever home for almost a year now and we just know there is an amazing family out there for her. Millie is a 5-½-year-old, medium mixed breed who is smart, affectionate, playful and likes to learn new things. However, she’s not a fan of other animals in the home. So, she would need to be the sole Queen Bee with her new family. Millie loves to play with her toys, go for walks and get lots of human snuggles. She is incredibly strong, so she would need an owner who can match her strength when out and about. If you think this sweet girl could be the right pup for you, stop by the Key West campus and meet Millie today.

