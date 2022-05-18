Herbert Hoover softball wins regional championship, is headed to state

FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Philip Barbour for the second game of this best-of-three regional tournament.

The Huskies beat the Colts the night before, 8-2, those highlights are here .

A win tonight would give Hoover the regional title, and send them back to the state tournament.

We caught this in the fifth, Hoover already up five runs, and had two on.

Hannah Shamblin hit a grounder up the center that went under a Colts’ glove. Both Abby Hanson and Brooklyn Huffman made it home safe to put the Huskies up seven.

The bases were still loaded; one more run would win it.

Caroline Woody got a hit off, but Colts caught it to stay alive just a little bit longer.

Hoover had some solid defense too. Kirstin Wehrle with a diving catch to collect the quick out; she did that in back-to-back plays.

Three quick outs, and the bats go back to the Huskies.

Grayson Buckner sealed the deal for Hoover in that next inning with a two-run homer.

Herbert Hoover wins it in a shutout, the final 9-0.

The Huskies are your Class AA Region II champions and are headed to next week’s state tournament at Little Creek.

