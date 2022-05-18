ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falling Rock, WV

Herbert Hoover softball wins regional championship, is headed to state

By Cassidy Wood
 2 days ago

FALLING ROCK, WV (WOWK) – Herbert Hoover hosted Philip Barbour for the second game of this best-of-three regional tournament.

The Huskies beat the Colts the night before, 8-2, those highlights are here .

A win tonight would give Hoover the regional title, and send them back to the state tournament.

We caught this in the fifth, Hoover already up five runs, and had two on.

Hannah Shamblin hit a grounder up the center that went under a Colts’ glove. Both Abby Hanson and Brooklyn Huffman made it home safe to put the Huskies up seven.

The bases were still loaded; one more run would win it.

Caroline Woody got a hit off, but Colts caught it to stay alive just a little bit longer.

Hoover had some solid defense too. Kirstin Wehrle with a diving catch to collect the quick out; she did that in back-to-back plays.

Three quick outs, and the bats go back to the Huskies.

Grayson Buckner sealed the deal for Hoover in that next inning with a two-run homer.

Herbert Hoover wins it in a shutout, the final 9-0.

The Huskies are your Class AA Region II champions and are headed to next week’s state tournament at Little Creek.

WOWK 13 News

Steve-O coming to Charleston Civic Center in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New Culloden Interchange on I-64 to take 3 years

CULLODEN, WV (WOWK)—Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards confirmed on Tuesday that a new interchange on I-64 is moving forward. “It’s absolutely good for Hurricane. People in Hurricane want this,” said Edwards. “It’s going to relieve congestion, make it easier to get in and out of town, and allow for more growth.” He said that Triton Construction […]
CULLODEN, WV
WOWK 13 News

New interchange to connect Milton and Hurricane

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — After around 30 years of planning, Hurricane officials have announced a new interstate exchange that will provide a direct link between Hurricane and Milton. Officials say this new interchange will be in place to alleviate traffic — especially during rush hour — which will then provide safer driving conditions. There are […]
MILTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

