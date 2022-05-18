ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiTNq_0fhj6WlZ00
SALT LAKE CITY — A 13-year-old Utah boy has died from his injuries a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park, officials said Monday.

The boy had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it collapsed on him Saturday evening, park rangers said.

A family member alerted authorities, and rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was about 6 1/2 feet (2 meters) of sand.

After rangers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies rescued him, found he had a pulse, and administered CPR, the boy was transported to a St. George hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He died there Sunday after not regaining brain activity, the Utah Division of State Parks Department said.

The boy, Ian Spendlove, was from Santa Clara, a small town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, officials said Monday.

Campers and off-road drivers flock to the park near the Utah-Arizona border for the vibrant hue of its warm, pink sand, which is made out of eroding Navajo sandstone.

Devan Chavez, a spokesman for the parks agency, said he wasn’t aware of any similar incidents at Coral Pink Sand Dunes, but in 2012, another teen died after being trapped under a collapsed sand dune at Snow Canyon State Park, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest.

Saturday’s dune collapse remains under investigation. Rangers said it happened quickly and they did not know how long the boy was buried.

Chavez offered condolences to Spendlove’s family and urged visitors to be safe, wear helmets or life jackets and alert others of recreation plans when in state parks.

“Always recreate with a buddy or someone who can help you or go and get help. And always let someone away from the area know where you’re going and what your plan is,” he said.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Five-vehicle crash creates standstill traffic on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-vehicle crash is blocking lanes along I-15 in Weber County on Thursday morning. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the incident happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 340. The crash is located near 4400 S in Riverdale. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says there was an […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Next system to impact Utah today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah on Thursday. The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Sand Dunes#Park Rangers#Accident#Kane County Sheriff#Cpr#Navajo
ABC4

One dead after FrontRunner crash in Clinton

WEDNESDAY 5/18/22 10:42 a.m. CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – All bus bridges transporting passengers from Roy to Clearfield and Roy to Ogden has now ended. Earlier Wednesday morning, the bridge was in place after one person died after being struck by a FrontRunner train in Clinton. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says all FrontRunner trains have […]
CLINTON, UT
suindependent.com

Washington County Removing Over 100,000 Square Feet Of Grass Throughout Southern Utah.

Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjzz.com

Traffic stopped in central Utah for bear crossing road

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
EPHRAIM, UT
KSLTV

Car pulled from tree after alleged DUI crash in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — One person is in custody after police say they drove off the Interstate 15 ramp at Pleasant Grove Boulevard while under the influence of alcohol. Officers responded to the onramp around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the car lodged in a tree. Police say witnesses...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on I-80 eastbound Wednesday afternoon. Sgt Cameron Roden, with UHP said a vehicle hit the motorcyclist and kept on going. The crash occurred on eastbound I-80 at milemarker 125 and the right lane is currently blocked...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Police escort bear safely across highway in Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – Attention: Bear crossing ahead. The Ephraim City Police Department stopped traffic Tuesday afternoon to ensure a bear could safely cross a road. Officers received reports of the bear in Pioneer Cemetery, but the person who called police was worried. “The reporting party was concerned that...
EPHRAIM, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy