Phoenix, AZ

Mesa Public Schools raising pay for all teachers, staff

AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTGen — also known as the Translational Genomics Research Institute — says it has started testing animals in captivity and out in the wild for the virus that causes COVID-19. Maricopa County looking to give homeowners...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 1

kawc.org

Arizona bill would make it illegal to register to vote on Election Day

PHOENIX -- Republican lawmakers are asking Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to sign a bill they concede has no practical effect. Legislation on the governor's desk would make it illegal to allow someone to register to vote on Election Day. Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, called it a "very distrustful process.''
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

COVID cases on the rise in Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — More than 7,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Arizona Department of Health Services this week. Cases have been on the rise since April as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the United States and in Arizona. But while cases are rising, it's different...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Proposal would cut property taxes for Maricopa County homeowners

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is looking to give homeowners some relief as inflation continues to soar. The Board of Supervisors gave initial approval to the 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes dropping the property tax rate. It would lower the rate to 1.25 or $125 on a $100,000 home. The current rate is about 1.35, which is the fifth-lowest among Arizona’s 15 counties. “The Phoenix metro area has gone from one of the most affordable in the country to one of the hardest hit by inflation. Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a statement.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix middle school band teacher wins Pay It Forward award

Renee Haberl founded the nonprofit Paws 4 A Cause, dedicated to helping dogs around the Valley. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s. Phoenix students learn about science, math during food drive. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST. |. Phoenix students learned about science while giving back.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Report: Yavapai County Has Unmonitored Ballot Drop Box Despite Arizona Attorney General Brnovich Stating Drop Boxes Violate Felony Law

State Representative Shawnna Bolick (R-Phoenix) was driving through Skull Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona, two weeks ago when she noticed an unmonitored ballot drop box in the parking lot of the U.S. Postal Service. Unmonitored ballot drop boxes have become a big concern lately due to the new Dinesh D’Souza documentary 2,000 Mules, which traced GPS cellphone locations to show that approximately 2,000 people may have illegally transferred handfuls of ballots repeatedly from left-leaning nonprofits to these drop boxes in swing states including Arizona.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Teen Suicide: We need to talk about what’s killing our kids

If you or someone you know needs help, the hotline is 24/7 — 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visit the website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org. PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer starts this week for school kids across Arizona, bringing a lot of stress and pressure for students. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last month, parents are worried about losing more kids in a cluster contagion. It’s not the first time Arizona has seen a spike in teen suicides. Pediatric epidemiologists say suicides are as transmissible as any other virus, and we must do more to protect our kids.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Despite Ducey directive, TU and Kyrene get their $8M

A total $8 million that Kyrene and Tempe Union High School districts were not supposed to get because they defied Gov. Doug Ducey by requiring face masks is sitting securely in their bank account after all. But exactly how that came to be remains a mystery. Ducey last August announced...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill

Update May 17, 3 p.m.: The Arizona House voted 50-1-9 this afternoon to pass the bill. It now awaits Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature before becoming law. Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, would likely be required to recount all ballots cast in every election moving forward if a proposed change to state law passes. The bill, awaiting a […] The post Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

New law to soon ban certain baby sleep products

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a massive pallet yard fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road on May 17, 2022. Man and girl shot in parking lot of Phoenix strip mall. A heavy police presence could be seen near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

ADOT to present 5-year, $571M highway improvement plan for public opinion Friday

PHOENIX – Five years and $571 million worth of highway construction projects in Arizona will be presented for public opinion at a hearing Friday in Scottsdale. The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release the recommended plan includes widening Interstate 17 from Anthem Way north to Sunset Point and adding flex lanes between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City; opening up the Gila River Bridge between Phoenix and Casa Grande; the initial phase of an interchange at Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman; and widening part of State Route 260 in Mohave County.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. SRP testing new project that'll detective wildfires before flames hit powerlines. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. SRP is partnering with a Polish company for a new pilot program that...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

State senator facing ethics complaint from colleague due to attendance record

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican state Sen. T.J. Shope said he plans to file an ethics complaint this week against one of his Democratic colleagues over his attendance record. Shope is concerned that Sen. Juan Mendez, a Democrat from Tempe, has missed 63 days of the 2022 Legislative session while attending just three days in person.
PHOENIX, AZ
SmartAsset

Best Cities for an Early Retirement – 2022 Study

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition. In this study, we determined the best places for an early retirement, comparing the 100 largest cities across four categories....
CHANDLER, AZ

