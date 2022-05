This is exactly the kind of rumor/report the Brooklyn Nets front office wants floating around. That doesn’t make it any less accurate. Nets center Nicolas Claxton is a restricted free agent this summer. A few teams looking for an athletic, defensive center may consider making an offer and trying to poach him out of Brooklyn (Charlotte is looking for a center, for example). Especially teams that saw Claxton play more of a facilitator role in college at George and think he could bring a little of that to the NBA.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO