One hospitalized after crash involving two semi-trucks, SUV near Tonopah
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
2 days ago
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV has sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday night. DPS officials say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near...
2 men dead, 2 people hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday night, two men were killed while two others suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck was reported at about 9 p.m. on Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303 [...]
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen girl and a woman are dead after their car crashed into a block wall on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The crash happened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m. Officers say 16-year-old Victoria Cruz was driving with 36-year-old Reyna...
1 person killed after a multi-vehicle wreck in north Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)Nationwide Report. One person died following a wreck Wednesday morning in north Scottsdale. As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of 64th Street and Cactus Road [...]
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly multi-car crash in Scottsdale. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 64th Street and Cactus Road around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say three cars were involved in the crash and one person was pronounced dead. According to police, a Lexus...
SURPRISE, AZ — One person has died after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash. When...
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Three people were hurt in a crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV on the I-10 east of Tonopah on the night of May 17. The Department of Public Safety says a truck rolled and split in two near Wintersburg Road. That driver was airlifted to the hospital.
PHOENIX – A man who was riding a bicycle died after getting struck by a car Tuesday night in west Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an injury collision on 51st Avenue south of Camelback Road around 7:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety Troopers say they found “Bubba,” a dog that went missing in February after a rollover crash on the U.S. 93. DPS was called out to the area near milepost 148, south of Wikieup, on Feb. 13 after Bubba and his owners had been in a rollover accident. After the crash, Bubba went missing, and his owners put up flyers around the area with Bubba’s photos and contact information.
The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. With at least six teen suicides at Valley high schools over the last...
VALLE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Cave Creek has been arrested after leading deputies through a wild high-speed chase on Highway 64. It all started when a deputy noticed that the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Lasita,...
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Casa Grande Police Department K-9 is back with his partner after being injured during a training exercise Wednesday. Officer Thomas Scheurn said his partner, K-9 Deutz, was bitten by a rattlesnake. Arizona’s Family was there for the reunion. Deutz was excited...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Fire crews are putting out the hot spots of a fire at an apartment complex in Phoenix. The flames broke out on Wednesday after just after 1 p.m on 27th Avenue just north of Glendale Avenue. Aerial video showed more than a dozen fire department trucks and vans at the scene. Much of the roof had holes in it after firefighters extinguished the flames. It’s unclear how the fire started.
WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man was busted for trying to smuggle nearly $1.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Arizona, authorities said. According to the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Edward Jose Tovar-Gonzalez on State Route 87 just south of Winslow on Tuesday for traffic violations. A Gila County Sheriff’s Office K-9 walked around the vehicle and alerted deputies there may be drugs in the car. When they searched it, they say they found nearly 56,000 M-30 fentanyl pills and 2 grams of cocaine. Tovar-Gonzalez was booked into jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs.
San Tan Valley man remembers hometown of Buffalo after mass shooting. Jerome Ferrell moved to Arizona years ago, but the supermarket shooting in Buffalo that left ten people dead is within walking distance of where he grew up. Glendale third grader praised as hero for helping save family from house...
Some truckers are out of work for the time being because of the fire, like Miguel Sanchez. He's a trucker and when he arrived at the yard to start his shift, he saw his truck was in the middle of the mess.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents say the man who shot and killed two teens at a Casa Grande apartment complex last month told police he was owed $14,000 for smuggling migrants and gunned down the wrong people. Terrance Santistevan, 18, was arrested and extradited to Arizona from Texas earlier this week. The shooting left 18-year-old Leslie Cota and 17-year-old Danielle Murrieta dead on April 24.
GLENDALE — Two children and two adults were hospitalized from a crash near 51st and Maryland avenues. All four were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. One of the drivers involved is under investigation for driving under the influence. Officials say the area will be...
Certain baby sleeping products are being banned because of safety concerns and linked deaths. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a massive pallet yard fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road on May 17, 2022. Phoenix TGen researchers testing animals for COVID-19 Updated: 13 hours ago. |. TGen — also...
