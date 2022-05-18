ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonopah, AZ

One hospitalized after crash involving two semi-trucks, SUV near Tonopah

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving two semi-trucks and an SUV has sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday night. DPS officials say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near...

www.azfamily.com

