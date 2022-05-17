ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

2022 NBA draft lottery results: Thunder land 2nd and 12th overall picks

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GQMq_0fhj52it00

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a solid night in the NBA draft lottery, and will select second and 12th in next month’s draft.

The Thunder entered the 2022 NBA draft lottery with a good chance at a top-three pick. Had the lottery played out as the odds expected (meaning no team moved from its pre-lottery position), Oklahoma City would have received the No. 4 and No. 12 picks. Instead, the Thunder vaulted ahead of the Rockets, who will pick third, and the Pistons, who dropped to fifth behind Sacramento.

Detroit, Houston and Orlando entered the night with equal odds of landing the top overall pick, and the Magic’s luck held. The Magic will make the No. 1 selection for the first time since 2004, when the organization drafted Dwight Howard.

The Thunder own four of the first 34 picks: second, 12th, 30th and 34th.

The 2022 NBA draft will be held on June 23.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Several members of Celtics traveling party reportedly tested positive for COVID

The Boston Celtics have been dealing with positive COVID-19 test results among their traveling party over the last week, according to a report by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst,. Those tests may be tied to veteran big man Al Horford’s entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol. As Windhorst noted on a recent episode of “Get Up!,” it will be Horford’s third such stint this year, but it does not necessarily mean he has tested positive given close contact with any of the unnamed members of the traveling party might also trigger his entry.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Signs point to Jaylin Williams not returning to Arkansas

Most had assumed it was the case for several weeks. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman finally said it out loud. Jaylin Williams is likely going to keep his name in the NBA draft rather than return to Arkansas for a third season. “I think he’s been really focused on trying to make the NBA,” Musselman said. “I don’t think there’s anything other than that on his mind. Which is how his mental focus should be. If you declare for the draft, you should be all in and do everything you can to try to position yourself to get drafted as high as you...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwight Howard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley shares his Mount Rushmore of NBA players

Rankings for the best NBA players of all-time often cause debate, and those from NBA and broadcasting legend Charles Barkley’s are no exception. During Wednesday’s premiere of “The Great Debate with Charles Barkley” on TNT, Barkley revealed his Mount Rushmore of the most important figures in NBA history.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Pistons#Basketball#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Rockets#Magic
The Spun

Report Names 3 Finalists For Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to name a new head coach after parting ways with Frank Vogel at the end of the regular season. But it appears that the list of potential replacements has been whittled down. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, there are three finalists for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq did bicep curls with Reggie Miller in his arms, and NBA fans thought it was hilarious

One of the reasons many folks gravitate to the NBA on TNT crew is because of how much fun they appear to have together. Between Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O’Neal and Reggie Miller — among others — this crew seems to have an absolute blast on camera. And those laughs and joy appear to be a priority. If they happen to talk about any basketball along the way, it’s just a cherry on top.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy