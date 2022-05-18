NBA Twitter reacts to the Thunder landing the 2nd pick in 2022 NBA draft lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder landed the 2nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft and own four top-34 picks that include three first-round picks and one second-round pick. The Thunder entered the 2022 NBA draft lottery with the fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds. So the Thunder ending up with the 2nd and 12th picks caused an extremely happy reaction from the fanbase as the team jumped in the lottery standings from fourth to second.

Let’s take a look at how NBA Twitter reacted to the Thunder ending up with the 2nd and 12th picks of the 2022 NBA draft, which will be held on June 26.