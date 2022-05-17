ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Like father, like son - Holden's Fran and Owen Quinn advance to US Open final qualifying

Father and son Fran and Owen Quinn of Holden each shot 1-over 72 Tuesday to tie for second in U.S. Open local qualifying at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown to advance to final qualifying.

The Quinns were one shot behind medalist Sam Goldenring of Florham Park, New Jersey, who played his college golf for Williams College.

Also making the cut were amateur Ethan Whitney of Westminster and Eric Mabee of Pittsfield, who both shot 2-over 73 and advanced from a five-for-two playoff. Whitney, who starred at St. John's High, eagled his playoff hole to become the only amateur to advance.

Owen Quinn played the round in the group with Goldenring, Fran Quinn was in Mabee's group. Sixteen-year-old Matthew Quinn also played at the local qualifying, shooting 76.

The top five from Taconic will play in a 36-hole U.S. Open final qualifying June 6, likely at Century CC and Old Oaks CC in Purchase, New York. The U.S. Open championship takes place June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline.

Fran Quinn, who has earned $6,240 in two events on the PGA Tour Champions this year, qualified for the U.S. Open in 2014 and ended the first round tied for second before tying for 54th. It was the first U.S. Open since 1996 for Quinn, who turned pro in 1988.

Owen Quinn, who starred at Lehigh University, won three straight Worcester County Amateurs before turning pro last fall. His father captured the first two Worcester County Amateurs, in 1987 and '88.

