Even with the bad news of an injury to ace pitcher Max Scherzer, the New York Mets continued their torrid start to the 2022 season on Thursday. The Mets have been one of the biggest stories to start the MLB season. While hopes were that they would improve on their 77-85 finish in 2021, the early returns in 2022 have them thinking bigger. After 40 games, they are in first place in the National League East with a 26-14 record and building a reputation as a team that gets clutch hits and is never out of a game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO