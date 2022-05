NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Election officials say there are 77 absentee ballots out there for the New Bern mayoral race that have not yet been counted. Meloni Wray, Craven County Elections director, says those votes could swing the extremely tight race between Toussaint Summers, former New Bern police chief, and Jeffrey Odham, current New Bern alderman, who currently have only one vote separating them in the mayoral race after Tuesday’s primary election.

