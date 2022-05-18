Lisa Scheller holds early lead in GOP primary for Lehigh Valley congressional seat; winner will challenge Susan Wild

Lisa Scheller, who is running for the Republican nomination to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 7th District, is out at the polls Tuesday, May 17, 2022. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

A rematch of the 2020 election in Pennsylvania’s 7th District could play out this fall if Lisa Scheller’s early lead against her opponent, Kevin Dellicker, holds out in the Republican race to challenge incumbent Susan Wild.

As of 10:07 p.m., Scheller had 14,509 votes and Dellicker had 13,477, with 66% of the expected vote reported.

Scheller is a former Lehigh County commissioner and CEO of her family’s manufacturing company, Silberline Manufacturing.

It’s Scheller’s second time vying for Wild’s seat. She won the Republican nomination over Dean Browning, another former Lehigh County commissioner, in 2020.

Scheller said she is running to “protect the American dream and to stop the Democrats from turning it into a socialist nightmare.”

The mainstream Republican favorite, she secured endorsements from Republican figures such as House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. She received $400,000 in donations through WinRed, a Republican fundraising platform endorsed by the Republican National Committee.

Donald Trump endorsed Scheller in 2020, but did not weigh in this year.

The general election race this fall will be competitive.

Wild is seen as a vulnerable incumbent because she won re-election in 2020 by just four points.

The Cook Political Report calls the 2022 race as a “toss-up” with Wild just slightly favored. Because of redistricting, the district now includes all of conservative Carbon County, making the race even tougher for Wild.

Wild, who was first elected in 2018, ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

If Scheller wins this fall, she wants to bring a business perspective to Congress and will advocate for lowering taxes and workforce development. She hopes to bring down government spending, restrict immigration, tackle the opioid epidemic and limit public schools’ ability to teach lessons on racism.

Dellicker, a New Tripoli native, sees himself as a “grassroots” challenger to Scheller. He’s raised a fraction of the money Scheller has and has not received any support from mainstream Republican figures. But he has run an active campaign, holding events, meet and greets and town halls nearly every day in the months leading up to the primary.

He invited Scheller to eight different policy debates, but Scheller accepted just once.

Scheller served as a Lehigh County Commissioner between 2012 and 2016, and was prompted to run by a 16% tax hike Lehigh County enacted in 2010. In 2012, she helped pass a budget with a 3% tax cut.

