A man pleaded not guilty today to charges stemming from an alleged attack on a child at a Long Beach business.

Jimmie Kirkwood, 33, was charged April 5 with one count each of forcible lewd act on a child under 14, assault with intent to commit a sexual assault on a victim under 18, attempted oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 or younger and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Long Beach police said officers responded at 1:40 a.m. April 3 involving a report of “a sexual assault of a minor” in the 600 block of LongBeach Boulevard. Police said only that the alleged assault took place at an unspecified business, but the Long Beach Post reported that it occurred at a Denny’s restaurant and involved a girl.

“Through the preliminary investigation, officers determined a Good Samaritan became aware of the incident as it was occurring and sought help,” police said. “Several citizens detained the suspect until LBPD arrived on scene. Officers contacted the suspect and discovered he had stab wounds on his body.”

At the time, police said they did not know if the suspect had been injured during that incident or in an unrelated incident.

Kirkwood, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, has remained in custody since his arrest.

He is due back in a Long Beach courtroom June 27, when a date is scheduled to be set for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.

The post Man pleads not guilty to attacking child in Downtown Denny’s appeared first on Long Beach Post .