Kathy Barnette said to be far behind Mehmet Oz in Pa. GOP nomination

By Douglas Jones
 2 days ago
Senior members of the GOP were reportedly expressing relief after information surfaced that Pennsylvania GOP Senate nomination candidate Kathy Barnette appeared to be far behind, in third place in the race, behind candidate and TV personality Mehmet Oz.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has previously said that he would be fine with either Oz or David McCormick in that state's primary race. McConnell declined to publicly comment on if he would support Barnette if she won the nomination, CNN reported .

Republicans have expressed their belief that Oz or McCormick would be better suited to win against John Fetterman later in the fall

CBS Pittsburgh

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina, while Mastriano will win GOP gubernatorial nod in Pennsylvania, CNN projects

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn, the controversial freshman congressman backed by former President Donald Trump, conceded his primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, according to Cawthorn's spokesperson. It was a fresh sign that Trump's power has its limits when it comes to the controversial candidates that he has endorsed, even...
The Atlantic

Trump’s Endorsements Might Be the GOP’s Kryptonite

The good thing about having a narcissistic sociopath as the de facto head of the Republican Party is that he thinks he’s on the ballot even if he isn’t technically on the presidential ballot. Donald Trump is using the 2022 midterms as a way to show himself as the kingmaker he believes he is, and this may be the best thing to happen to the Democrats since Trump helped elect two Democratic senators in the state of Georgia. Trump’s endorsements are a mess, chockablock with badly vetted people he knows from television. As Republican hopefuls go to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring and beg for an endorsement, Trump continues to behave in his usual odd and chaotic way. Explaining to an adviser why he was weighing in on the Pennsylvania-senate primary, per the The Washington Post, Trump said, “I’m a gambler.”
The Week

The May 17 primaries, explained

Millions will head to the polls on Tuesday in the busiest election day of the year so far. Wondering who's running or why you should care? Here's everything you need to know:. Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho, and Oregon. What are some notable contests in each state?. In Pennsylvania, the...
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary between McCormick and Oz too close to call

Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for Senate is too close to call, as television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund manager David McCormick are within a few percentage points of each other for their party's nomination in a race Republicans likely need to win to maintain control of the chamber in the midterm elections.
CNN

Trump taints Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary with fresh fraud lies

(CNN) — New election. Same lies. Ex-President Donald Trump is injecting his democracy-damaging fraud claims into a new election cycle, urging his friend Mehmet Oz to simply declare he won a too-close-to-call race for the Republican Senate nomination in Pennsylvania -- a key state in Trump's desperate bid to steal the 2020 election.
Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

