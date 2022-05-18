ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Officials urge caution after teen dies at Utah state park

By Emily Tencer
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ojxqd_0fhj2InT00

KANE COUNTY, Utah — With upcoming summer travel plans and people’s minds, the Utah Division of State Parks is begging everyone to be careful.

This comes after the death of 13-year-old Ian Spendlove, who died on Sunday after a tunnel that he dug collapsed on him at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park .

“Tragedies like this aren’t that common,” said Devan Chavez. “Tunneling is obviously not a safe activity. When you’re doing it in sand, it’s unstable and it falls. Tragedy can strike, as it unfortunately did here.”

On Saturday, Spendlove was digging a tunnel in the side of a dune when it caved on top of him.

“When the collapse happened, the family member started yelling for help and help did arrive very quickly,” said Chavez.

It took 20 minutes for responders to find him underneath 6 ½ feet of sand. They helped Spendlove regain a pulse, but he passed away the next day at Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Had that family member not been there, we could still be looking for him,” said Chavez.

This is the third death at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes Park since January 2019. The other two involved off-highway vehicles. This is the first death at the park that’s related to a tunnel caving in on a visitor, but not the first in the state.

“The most recent one was in 2012,” said Chavez. “And it happened in Snow Canyon State Park, which is outside of St. George.”

Although it’s rare, rangers and deputies are trained just in case. If park employees spot visitors digging tunnels in the dunes, they ask them to stop.

Chavez said he wants to “plead” to everyone planning to explore state parks this summer to be careful and watch out for one another.

“We’re happy you’re here. We want everyone to have a good, enjoyable time,” he said. “But please, practice responsible recreation. Stay safe when you’re out there.”

Spendlove was a student at the Lava Ridge Intermediate school in the Washington County School District. The district told FOX 13 News that there are crisis counselors available for students and staff.

Comments / 0

Related
sunews.net

Southern Utah teenager dies after being trapped in sand dune tunnel

On Saturday, May 14, just after 5:30 p.m., Ian Spendlove 13, Santa Clara, Utah, was digging tunnels along with his family and having fun at the Coral Pink Sand Dunes when the sand dune collapsed and trapped Spendlove beneath the sand. Family members saw the collapse and immediately started digging....
KANE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

State honors first responders who helped after Utah's tragic sandstorm crash that killed 8

SALT LAKE CITY — What happened after more than 20 vehicles crashed in the middle of a dust storm on the freeway in rural southern Utah?. Dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, representing a myriad of agencies, hurried to the scene to help the numerous victims, clear the road to prevent more cars from adding to the pileup and comfort families on that tragic day last summer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah Highway Patrol makes another 100+ pound marijuana bust

PARK CITY — Another day, another marijuana bust — with over 100 pounds seized by Utah Highway Patrol troopers. On Wednesday, troopers pulled over an SUV on I-80 near Park City for speeding. The trooper initially stated he would be issuing a warning. But then, based on what the trooper was smelling, asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, a police booking affidavit states.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Next system to impact Utah today

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah on Thursday. The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
kjzz.com

Traffic stopped in central Utah for bear crossing road

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
EPHRAIM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Tunnels#Accident
iheart.com

2 Teens Die In Separate Sand Tragedies

Two teenage boys died in separate sand-related tragedies just days apart. Ian Spendlove, 13, of Santa Clara, Utah, was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside on Saturday (May 14), Utah State Parks confirmed in a blog post on Monday (May 16).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
KETK / FOX51 News

Body of missing Longview man found in Utah desert

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (KETK) – The body of a missing Longview man was found in a Utah desert, officials confirmed. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Jonathan Barrett Brantley’s silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma was found in the west desert of the county in April. His cellphone had been left in the vehicle. Officials […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
MIX 106

3 Tragic True Idaho & Utah Stories We Shouldn’t Be Laughing At

As common as most accidents and crimes tend to be, the nature of following true stories take the cake for being some of the most bizarre and *hilarious* in Idaho and Utah. Until we found the sources, we couldn't believe these incidents actually happened. We're not laughing at the people who died. It's the incredibly odd circumstances that ushered them into the next life we found...amusing.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Remote Utah city still receives mail by mule train

BOULDER, Utah (ABC4) – Located near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Boulder is one Utah city that has continued to remain remote and isolated for decades. It is believed that prehistoric groups have been living in Boulder as far back as 1 A.D. It was not until 1889 that pioneers came and established the area as […]
BOULDER, UT
suindependent.com

Washington County Removing Over 100,000 Square Feet Of Grass Throughout Southern Utah.

Statewide Initiative “Flip Blitz” To Replace Grass Launches Today Throughout Utah. Washington County leads the way with more than 100,000 square feet of grass to be removed for Flip Blitz, a statewide landscape conversion event that replaces grass with water-efficient landscaping. More than 250 volunteers will be working on 10 projects throughout the county. Participants include the cities of St. George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, Hurricane, Toquerville, and the Washington County Water Conservancy District (WCWCD). Each participant is funding their own project.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy