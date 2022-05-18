ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bo Hines wins GOP nomination for North Carolina House seat

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FvGeN_0fhj1t7d00
Tweet

Former college football player Bo Hines is projected to win the Republican nomination to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, beating out a crowded field of rivals with the help of former President Trump’s endorsement.

The Associated Press called the race for Hines at 11:32 p.m.

Hines, a 26-year-old former wide receiver at North Carolina State University, faced criticism in the race for his questionable ties to the district; he filed to run in two other districts before settling on a bid in the 13th.

His main opponent in the primary, attorney Kelly Daughtry, attacked Hines repeatedly as a carpetbagger while spending heavily to highlight her conservative credentials.

But Hines benefited from his name recognition and the support of Trump and the conservative Club for Growth, which spent more than $2 million to boost him in the primary.

That backing ultimately paid off for Hines on Tuesday when he defeated seven Republican candidates to clinch the nomination outright, saving him from a potential July primary runoff.

North Carolina’s open 13th District is considered competitive for both parties this year, with the Cook Political report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, putting the race in the toss-up column.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state’s courts are moving toward a quick decision about whether to allow Gov. Ron DeSantis to dismember Congressional District 5, a North Florida seat designed to allow Black people in Florida’s old plantation and sharecropping belt to send one of their own to Congress. In a brief filed Thursday with the Florida First District […] The post Florida’s courts moving quickly in fight over Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Associated Press

Prosecutors debunk Colorado clerk’s 2020 election claims

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors in a western Colorado county said Thursday they found no evidence of tampering in the 2020 presidential election as alleged by a clerk who has become a prominent voice among those promoting former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The Mesa...
KTAR.com

Here’s what Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona wants to see before Title 42 is lifted

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona said Wednesday there will be chaos at the southern border if Title 42 ends before the government is prepared to address the surge of migrants expected to follow. Kelly, who said he’ll be meeting with Customs and Border Protection officials in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Arizona Mirror

Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill

Update May 17, 3 p.m.: The Arizona House voted 50-1-9 this afternoon to pass the bill. It now awaits Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature before becoming law. Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, would likely be required to recount all ballots cast in every election moving forward if a proposed change to state law passes. The bill, awaiting a […] The post Arizona would likely see recounts after every election under popular bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Gop#House#Republican#The Associated Press#Club For Growth
Coast News

A voter guide to California’s primary election

ENCINITAS — Mail-in ballots have started trickling in as the state heads into the primary election next month. Voters can cast ballots for candidates in the newly drawn congressional, state legislative and local districts for the first time during the primary election on June 7. Also, effective this year...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Myhighplains.com

Plans in place for a new interstate between Texas and New Mexico

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans are underway for a new interstate between Texas and northern New Mexico. Not only would this project make the drive between the two states easier, but officials say it would also deliver a big economic impact to northeast New Mexico communities. A new interstate...
RATON, NM
blackchronicle.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s policies, rhetoric under fire after N.Y., Dallas shootings

SAN ANTONIO — Even before a gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart, Latino legislators had warned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Almost three years since that tragic day that ended the lives of 23 people — and as Buffalo, New York, mourns the racially motivated shooting deaths of 10 people — Abbott’s election-year rhetoric and activities are coming under fire.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

New York Attorney General to investigate social media platforms after Buffalo shooting

(CNN Business) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching an investigation into the social media platforms allegedly used by the Buffalo shooting suspect. The probe, disclosed Wednesday by James' office, focuses on the livestreaming platform Twitch, the messaging service Discord and the websites 4chan and 8chan (now known as 8kun). Other unnamed companies could also be drawn into the investigation, James said.
BUFFALO, NY
piedmontexedra.com

California’s progressive laws take a tumble in the courts

As California pushes the envelope with progressive, first-in-the-nation policies, the courts are pushing back. The latest casualty: a controversial law requiring all publicly held companies headquartered in the Golden State to have at least one woman on their board of directors. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy Lewis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy