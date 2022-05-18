ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;67;49;70;52;Mostly sunny;SE;8;32%;76%;9. Albuquerque, NM;90;60;90;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;11%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;61;41;61;43;Partly sunny;NNW;6;48%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;77;52;83;61;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;7;49%;29%;11. Atlanta, GA;84;60;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;42%;12%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;78;57;66;55;Partly sunny;S;9;48%;91%;10....

Axios

Manatee and Pasco counties at higher risk of wildfires

Note: Major risk is defined as at least a 0.2% risk of fire in a given year; Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTampa Bay homeowners can now add wildfires to their list of climate-related concerns.What's happening: New research shows climate change will cause a steep increase in the exposure of U.S. properties to wildfire risks during the next 30 years, doubling the risk level in many areas.Why it matters: Florida is among the states with the largest number of properties at risk, along with California, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.Zoom in: Manatee and Pasco counties...
InsideHook

The Paloma Is the Ideal Drink for Summer

Note: It’s World Paloma Day on May 22. The paloma is a near-perfect cocktail for summer. It’s delicious and ridiculously easy to make — at its simplest, it’s basically tequila and grapefruit soda (preferably Squirt). Maybe a lime. If you’re fancy, a salt rim. That’s it.
Huron Daily Tribune

Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated -- with a troubling sign

CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”. “Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed. Despite his...
