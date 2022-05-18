US Forecast

Note: Major risk is defined as at least a 0.2% risk of fire in a given year; Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTampa Bay homeowners can now add wildfires to their list of climate-related concerns.What's happening: New research shows climate change will cause a steep increase in the exposure of U.S. properties to wildfire risks during the next 30 years, doubling the risk level in many areas.Why it matters: Florida is among the states with the largest number of properties at risk, along with California, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.Zoom in: Manatee and Pasco counties...

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO