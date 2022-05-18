ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Kotek wins Democratic governor’s primary in Oregon

By Julia Manchester
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eynoa_0fhj1lJ300
Tweet

Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) is projected to win the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, defeating fourteen other candidates for the party’s nomination.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Kotek was seen as the frontrunner in the intraparty gubernatorial battle, but state Treasurer Tobias Read appeared to be in striking distance of winning the nomination in the runup to the primary.

According to a poll that was conducted on behalf of Read’s campaign last month, Kotek held a five-point lead over Read, 25 percent to 20 percent.

Kotek’s primary victory is likely to result in a general election win in November, given Oregon has not had a GOP governor in over 30 years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Northern Kentucky incumbents ousted in legislative primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three prominent Kentucky House Republicans were defeated in bruising GOP primaries that reflected growing pains within the state’s dominant political party. Several other incumbent GOP lawmakers successfully fended off tough challenges on Tuesday. The epicenter of the Republican intraparty battles was in northern Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
KXL

Preliminary Results: Oregon’s Primary Election 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Preliminary results of Oregon’s primary election on Tuesday show some potential winners and losers. Results are not final though until all ballots are counted due to the state’s new law passed in 2021 that allows post-marked ballots to be counted up to seven days later.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data reported by the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: The race for governor, U.S. House and more appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Tobias Read
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Capital Sun is reporting the results from the Idaho 2022 primary elections, based on data from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The results are a combined total of votes reported by precincts, in each county across the state. Some precincts take longer to count ballots and report their vote totals. The election […] The post Idaho 2022 primary election results: Live updates in the races for Idaho Legislature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary

OREGON (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement appears to have suffered a setback in Tuesday’s primary elections. The movement proposes a shift in the Oregon-Idaho border so that rural counties in Oregon would be included in the state of Idaho. The Greater Idaho ballot initiative was on the...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Oregon House#Democratic#The Associated Press#Gop
The Associated Press

Midterm updates | Idaho Gov. Little defeats Trump-backed foe

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has survived a Republican primary challenge from his lieutenant governor, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor in Idaho run on separate tickets, so the two were not aligned when they won their races in 2018. Little had a long string of endorsements, including from the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police.
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Ballot Returns So Far: Older Voters Are Showing Up

With election day upon us, the story of the 2022 primary continues to be a lack of excitement on the part of voters. With a partial count of ballots received on Monday, figures released by the secretary of state show the statewide percentage of ballots returned is 18.1%. Overall, Republicans (24.8%) and Democrats (24.6%) are voting at a similar rate, while unaffiliated voters, who are shut out of party primaries but can vote in nonpartisan contests, are barely bothering to open their ballots (7.3%).
OREGON STATE
NBC News

Kentucky Senate Primary Election Results

Incumbent GOP Sen. Rand Paul is running for re-election, while progressive Charles Booker again seeks the Democratic nomination. NBC News isn’t showing a breakdown by type of vote in Kentucky. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by the type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. That information isn’t widely available in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

North Carolina House Primary Election Results

North Carolina has 13 U.S. House seats. In the closely-watched GOP primary to represent the 11th Congressional District, first-term Rep. Madison Cawthorn lost to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Republican primary...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KTVB

Five-term Idaho Attorney General ousted in Republican primary

BOISE, Idaho — For KTVB's full election night footage, click here. Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador has won Idaho’s Republican attorney general primary, beating a longtime incumbent who had been criticized by the far right for not taking a more activist role. Labrador prevailed over Attorney General Lawrence...
IDAHO STATE
thedp.com

Here are the candidates who came out on top during Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election

Ahead of November's general midterm election, Pennsylvania voters decided which candidates would represent each political party during the primary this Tuesday. Polling locations were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17. On-campus residents who registered to vote in Pennsylvania were assigned to vote in Houston Hall's Bodek Lounge or in room 108 of the ARCH building, according to resources provided by the student-run, non-partisan political program Penn Leads the Vote.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ELECTION NIGHT RESULTS – GREATER IDAHO

The question of allowing county officials to expend finances in the promotion of Douglas County seeking to move inside the borders of Idaho has been defeated as of Tuesday night. Unofficial Preliminary Results show the question being defeated fifty-seven percent to forty-three percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Hill

The Hill

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy