Anne Arundel County, MD

Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

WUSA9
WUSA9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD,...

www.wusa9.com

NottinghamMD.com

Suspect arrested in connection with White Marsh homicide

WHITE MARSH, MD—Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred in White Marsh. At just after 1:15 a.m. on May 14, officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road. When authorities arrived, they found 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Hoover was pronounced deceased
WHITE MARSH, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Baltimore County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives have arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with the murder of 27-year-old Whitney Hoover, authorities said. Detectives allege that Justin Allen shot Hoover on May 14, police said. That’s when county officers found Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road. Officers made the discovery at 1:21 a.m., police said.  They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities. Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Police: Man shot, killed inside a tent near Thomas Circle

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Thomas Circle Monday morning. According to DC Police Assistant Chief Andre Wright, officers were patrolling near the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest D.C. just before 9:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Wright said they were directed to a "tent community" where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man, 53, Fatally Shot In Head In North Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday night after he was shot in the head in northern Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly before 11:45 p.m., patrol officers were called to a report of destruction of property on Exeter Hall Avenue near Reese Street, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found Tyrone Hill suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said. Paramedics pronounced Hill dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released Monday morning. The city has seen 128 homicides and 270 non-deadly shootings in 2022, compared to 125 and 270 for the same time last year, according to city police figures. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Fairfax Co. hit-and-run crash, police say

Detectives in Fairfax County say a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Oasis Drive around 1 a.m. The pedestrian, described by police in a tweet only as a woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries thought to be life-threatening according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man Sought In Federal Hill Restaurant Shooting, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man inside of a restaurant in Federal Hill, according to authorities. Police believe that 45-year-old Victor Shuron shot the man following a dispute at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street on May 13. Shuron argued with the man inside the restaurant before shooting him, according to a preliminary investigation. He walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun, and shot the victim before fleeing, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition, police said. MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL. It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nugldj4APz — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 13, 2022 At the time, Eric Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said that he had spoken to the captain of the Southern District and his understanding was that “the victim and shooter are known to each other.” Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shuron should dial 911 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—Police are responding to a large brawl in the Rosedale area. At just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the SkyZone located in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway (21237). At the scene, authorities found a large fight in progress. Additional officers are being dispatched. There has been no word on any injuries or arrests. The post Police responding to large brawl in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
WMDT.com

Easton woman arrested after assaulting elderly mother

EASTON, Md. – An Easton woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted her elderly mother. Easton Police arrested 53-year-old Alexandra Heatly after responding to a reported domestic disturbance on South Street. Investigators say Heatly assaulted her 87-year-old mother, who she lives with. Police have not released any information about what led up to the disturbance, or how serious the victim’s injuries are.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday. Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.  Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Police Arrested a Suspect in the Wells Fargo Robbery

Annapolis Police say they found an accomplice, to this past Wednesday’s armed robbery of the Wells Fargo Branch in the Bay Ridge Shopping Center. Police reportedly tracked the movements of the rental car that the masked man was driven away in. The Baltimore Sun reports, that charging papers identified the accomplice as 38-year-old Pedro Unseld Nguyen, of Annapolis. Police say that the robber made away with $400.00 from Wells Fargo. Nguyen is being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He’s been assigned a public defender and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15 in Annapolis District Court. The police investigation into the masked bandit continues.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

Arrest made a week later after woman was found dead in her car

Baltimore County police have charged an 18-year-old with first-degree murder in the death of a woman last weekend. On May 14, around 1:21 a.m., officers responded to a cardiac arrest call near Silver Spring and Philadelphia roads. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Whitney Hoover suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Killed in Fiery Crash in Bowie: Police

Two people are dead after a fiery car crash early Saturday in Bowie, Maryland, police said. A car left the road, struck a pole and caught fire on Annapolis Road near Glenn Dale Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., Prince George's County police said. The victims died at the scene. Investigators are...
BOWIE, MD
