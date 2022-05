CORVALLIS, Ore. - Volunteer K9 search and rescue teams trained Friday at Knife Lake to find people who have gone missing in rivers and lakes. "When someone goes missing in the Willamette Valley, often it’s the volunteer members of Mary’s Peak Search and Rescue and Region Three K9 who find them," organizers said. "Now the nonprofit is expanding their reach by training their K9 team to perform water searches — an important, uncommon and timely community service, as Oregonians head back to lakes and rivers this summer."

