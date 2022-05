Thom Tillis is not someone who particularly riles up voters on either side of the aisle. When the North Carolina Senator spoke at a Republican rally in Fayetteville 2019, he was met with boos for being insufficiently conservative.Conversely, while his 2014 race against incumbent Democratic Senator Kay Hagan was the most expensive race in history at the time, his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham raised far less than Amy McGrath or Jamie Harrison in their 2020 suicide missions against Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. This, despite the fact that by all usual metrics Cunningham had a better chance of beating Tillis...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO