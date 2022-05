MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A late Saturday night shooting in Kemper County claimed the life of a man and injured a woman, Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told WTOK. The details of the shooting are still under investigation and will be updated as they are made available. What we know right now is that, according to Kemper County coroner, Terry Bostick, the shooting happened on Highway 495 South. Sheriff Moore has also added that they are actively looking for three shooters.

KEMPER COUNTY, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO