ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sony WH-1000XM5 review: The best noise-canceling headphones just got better

By Napier Lopez
The Next Web
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling a product ‘the best’ of anything isn’t something I take lightly. Everybody has different preferences and needs, so I always try to tailor recommendations to a person’s tastes. But when someone asks “what noise-canceling headphones should I get?” my answer is almost always “the...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans

In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

Can Sony’s entertainment empire rule the metaverse?

Sony is flaunting its entertainment arsenal in the battle for metaverse supremacy. The company has been diversifying a product portfolio that could lay strong foundations for virtual worlds. The Japanese conglomerate now boasts a revived music business, a movie studio that produces Marvel blockbusters, an immense film library, and the...
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Best Buy makes Samsung's outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 even cheaper in two colors

After adhering to an intense six-month upgrade cycle for four consecutive Galaxy Buds releases, Samsung appears to be slowing down a little, skipping the early 2022 addition to its already extensive family of AirPods alternatives to (hopefully) make the next-gen Pro model (expected out in August) better. In the meantime,...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Design
Digital Trends

PlayStation 5 gets some colorful new faceplates

Sony announced that PlayStation 5 console covers will be available for purchase in more colors starting in June. The colors include Starlight Blue, Galactic Purple, and Nova Pink. On June 17, Early Access customers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg will be able to buy them...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Best iPad Pro Deals: Save $100 on Apple’s top tablet today

For anyone who’s been checking out the best iPad deals with an iPad Pro in mind, we’ve got all the key iPad Pro deals lined up in one place. To help you out even more, we’ve also looked at why each iPad Pro is worth your time and money, and anything else you need to know about them. Read on while we take you through everything so you get the iPad Pro you need.
TECHNOLOGY
Engadget

Soundboks Go: A portable boombox with a wireless focus

I’ve spent plenty of time in the past DJing, throwing small parties and going to events, so that’s put me in the mindset of looking for the biggest sound systems with the least amount of hassle. There are plenty of Bluetooth options these days that would make my younger self excited. The Soundboks Go is the latest of the bunch, packing a respectable boom from this relatively small package (18 x 12 x 10 inches). This 20-pound speaker is half the size of the Soundboks Gen 3 and nearly half the price at $699. It still has a thumping bass output, clear, long-throw mids and highs and wireless TeamUP expansion, but its physical connectivity is limited to a single 3.5mm aux input.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple iOS 15.5 Is Available Now

After releasing iOS 15.5 to developers last Thursday, Apple launched the new update more widely on Monday. Most of the changes coming with 15.5 are minor, mainly tweaks to apps and updates that seem to lay the foundation for larger changes in the future. The update includes two main enhancements:...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

iOS 15.5 Is Here: What You Should Know Before Downloading

Apple's latest iPhone software update, iOS 15.5, was released on Monday. The follow-up to iOS 15.4 brings some small changes and tweaks to apps that lay the groundwork for larger iPhone updates in the future (maybe in the form of iOS 16). Instead of bigger new features like Universal Control, iOS 15.5 offers updates to Apple Cash, Photo Memories and the podcasts app, to name a few.
CELL PHONES
Motor1.com

Best Bluetooth Motorcycle Helmets

Motorcycle helmets are made to protect your head during a crash. Bluetooth® motorcycle helmets take these safety devices a step further, allowing riders to stream music, take phone calls, and even speak with other riders. This not only enhances one’s riding experience but allows for safe communication when on the road.
BICYCLES
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: Discounts on 4K and OLED TVs from Philips, Samsung and Sony Bravia

Amazon Prime Day – one of the biggest shopping events of the year – is here, and you’ve got one day left to grab yourself a serious steal.The shopping bonanza is best-known for slashing prices on items from sought-after brands with many of the best deals to be found on Amazon devices, home appliances, fashion, toys, booze, games consoles and more.Read more: Best TV deals in the UK: Cheap discounts on smart TVs from Samsung, LG and moreHowever, there are also huge savings to be had across the latest crop of TVs, so if you’ve been pondering your current setup,...
SHOPPING
CNBC

Amazon just announced a new $60 tablet

Amazon announced the latest version of its Fire 7 tablet on Wednesday. At $59.99, the tablet is slightly more expensive than its predecessor, but the company is promising longer battery life. The new Fire 7 is available for preorder starting Wednesday and will begin shipping June 29. Amazon announced the...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds review

Not all wireless earbuds are made equally. You’re almost never going to find the exact same design for any pair of earbuds. Each company is trying to put out its version of the best possible wireless earbud. A company that has been in the audio game for many years is Skullcandy. Its latest entry, the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds, are being marketed for their audio abilities and usability.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Sony WH-1000XM5 prices and deals: May 2022

If you're on the hunt for great Sony WH-1000XM5 prices and pre-order deals, you've come to the right place. The newest flagship wireless headphones from Sony are garnering lots of attention for their impressive battery life and noise-cancellation capabilities, but are they worth all the fuss? This guide will answer that question and provide everything you need to know about the premium headphones' specs and price tag, plus we'll share a few tips on how you can save some cash once the headphones are available.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Once a feature found only on full-size over-ear headphones, active noise-canceling or ANC technology is now widely available in true-wireless earbuds -- and not just premium models like the AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. ANC muffles external noise around you and these days you can find noise-canceling earbuds that cost less than $50. Just don't expect that noise-canceling to be as effective as what you get with more premium buds.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The 13 Most Comfortable Earbuds You Can Wear All Day, Every Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We here at SPY hate being uncomfortable. There’s a reason we’re so knowledgeable about cozy slippers, joggers and the most comfortable sneakers. But don’t think that comfort starts and ends in the world of fashion for a second. Oh, no, dear reader, comfort applies to tech too, especially when searching for the most comfortable earbuds. Often when shopping for a pair of cheap wireless earbuds, comfort and fit can get seriously overlooked. The way...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

The $130 Sennheiser Sport wireless earbuds are gym bag champs

It’s no secret that the wireless earbuds market is saturated with choice. Not only are there more companies in the space than ever, but each of those brands is pushing a lineup with wireless earbuds at every price point imaginable. Sennheiser, for instance, sells the $130 CX, the $180...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

OnePlus Nord Buds have 12.4 mm dynamic drivers and an equalizer for deeper, crisper sound

Keep dancing to the beat with the OnePlus Nord Buds. These powerful earbuds feature massive 12.4 mm titanium drivers and a smooth equalizer, keeping your music rich. What’s more, with the Sound Master Equalizer’s 3 unique audio profiles—Bold, Serenade, and Bass—you can choose your music’s intensity. Then, the 7-hour battery life will keep you jamming as will the 30 hours of combined playback with the charging case. When it’s time for a charge, just a 10-minute boost gives you up to 5 additional hours of listening time. Then, a 4-microphone wind-resistant design provides noise-free calls. Additionally, the IP55 rating means these earbuds resist both sweat and water. Finally, with Bluetooth 5.2 and 94ms low latency, your connections will remain stable even while gaming.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy