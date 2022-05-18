Sony WH-1000XM5 review: The best noise-canceling headphones just got better

Keep dancing to the beat with the OnePlus Nord Buds. These powerful earbuds feature massive 12.4 mm titanium drivers and a smooth equalizer, keeping your music rich. What’s more, with the Sound Master Equalizer’s 3 unique audio profiles—Bold, Serenade, and Bass—you can choose your music’s intensity. Then, the 7-hour battery life will keep you jamming as will the 30 hours of combined playback with the charging case. When it’s time for a charge, just a 10-minute boost gives you up to 5 additional hours of listening time. Then, a 4-microphone wind-resistant design provides noise-free calls. Additionally, the IP55 rating means these earbuds resist both sweat and water. Finally, with Bluetooth 5.2 and 94ms low latency, your connections will remain stable even while gaming.
Comments / 0