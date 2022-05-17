H.S. Lacrosse: Lake-Lehman boys defeat Abington Heights in D2-2A quarterfinals

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Landon Schuckers led Lake-Lehman with seven goals and Colby Roberts followed with five as the Black Knights defeated Abington Heights 16-2 Tuesday in a District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse quarterfinal game.

Lehman will host Crestwood at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Brandon Ritinski, Jake Olson, Gavin Paraschak and Jake Gizinski each added a single goal to contribute to the win.

Wyoming Seminary 21, North Pocono 5

Richie DeLuna recorded his 100th face-off win of the season in Wyoming Seminary’s D2-2A quarterfinal win over North Pocono.

Seminary will host either Dallas or Scranton Prep at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Those teams play Wednesday in a quarterfinal game.

Jack Herron led Seminary with five goals while Lucas Bartron, Matt Swartz and Xavier Beaulac each scored three goals.

Dan Fisher, Richie DeLuna, Thomas Iskra, Zack Kyle, Sal Aita, Owen Sweitzer and Chris Giallorenzi all scored one goal. Quinn Kelly had eight saves in goal.

Dan Smith and Caylen Lauger had two goals each for North Pocono.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 21, Dallas 5

Madison Lasinski’s game-high of nine goals gave Lake-Lehman a D2-2A quarterfinal win over Dallas.

Lehman will host Wyoming Area at 5 p.m. Thursday in a semifinal game.

Maddy Raspen followed Lasinski with six goals, while Maddison Park, Lilian Raczkowski and Rachel Galasso each scored twice. Jessie Meehan ended with nine saves.

Gabby Rogaski had four goals and Kaitlyn Conrad scored once for the Mountaineers.

Scranton Prep 9, Wyoming Seminary 7

Gigi Grenco scored two goals as Scranton Prep edged Wyoming Seminary in a D2-2A quarterfinal game.

Prep will travel to Crestwood for a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

For Seminary, Maddie Olshemski and Mya Pyke each scored twice while Sophia Stash, Lily Kutz and Abby May all scored once.