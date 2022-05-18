Taft resident reacts to water warning

Taft city leaders sent a letter home to residents last week warning them that the amount of an organic compound in the community's tap water was over the acceptable limit.

The compound in question is trihalomethane and according to the city's letter, it can cause problems with your "liver, kidneys, and central nervous system and may have an increased risk of getting cancer" for people who drink the water "over many years."

“It concerns me, but we also have to be realistic," Taft resident and Daisies and Denim boutique owner Raquel Ruvo said. "Problems like that are going to arise. The question is, what is our city doing to address the issues? And I think our city manager is addressing it."

Taft City Manager Melissa Gonzalez confirmed that she and other city leaders are addressing the issue in several ways that were listed in their letter.

"The city of Taft is working directly with the San Patricio Municipal Water District to resolve this issue," the letter read.

It went on to say that the city has increased water flushing and managed water storage volumes and times in hopes of reducing the potential for trihalomethanes to form.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the city to notify the public about situations like this.

No notification is required when the trihalomethane level returns to normal, but Gonzalez says they'll probably spread the good news anyway.

“We will continue to notify residents when need to be and as required," she said. "But again, it would be good practice to go ahead and let them know that when we are completely in compliance, the residents of Taft will be notified.”

Ruvo hopes that happens soon, but in the meantime, she's satisfied with how the city has handled the situation.

“It is reassuring knowing that the City of Taft is reacting the way they should and taking necessary precautions so they don’t put the residents at risk,” she said.