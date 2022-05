ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- While many people headed to the polls Tuesday morning, some could not cast their ballots.Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said polling locations in Pittsburgh, West Deer, Monroeville and Tarentum had a delayed start. The McKnight United Methodist Church in Ross Township did not open to voters until 9:30 a.m., which was two and a half hours late. Poll workers said there are two reasons they couldn't open on time. Someone did not show up to unlock the door and the elections judge did not come due to health issues. Downs said the Elections Division was...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO