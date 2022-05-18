ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Goats welcomed at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9ZgD_0fhiyf0w00

The City of Council Bluffs has a new group of four-legged seasonal employees.

The city is using 55 goats to clear vegetation on the Riverfront at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park.

They're working on a four-acre section and it should take them 15 to 20 days to finish their work.

But why goats?

“The goats will do a great job initially and it's about half the cost of hiring a contractor. Also, with the start of the spring season, our internal folks are very busy doing other things and have other priorities. So this was just a good time to try this, ”said Vincent Martorello, Parks and Recreation Director of Council Bluffs.

The goats are also eco-friendly and eat about 4% of their body weight each day.

They eliminate the need for spraying herbicides and mowing, which helps to reduce fossil fuels and CO2 emissions.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

MoPac Trail expanding to Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - $8.3 million for 8.3 miles. The MoPac Trail starts in east Lincoln and moves through several small towns. The trail ends in Murdock, but picks up 8.3 miles later in west Omaha. “I know the price tag is a little puzzling, but when you think about...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Government
Council Bluffs, IA
Lifestyle
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Council Bluffs, IA
Government
Council Bluffs, IA
Pets & Animals
Nebraska Examiner

An obsolete health club in Omaha is to see a different 24-hour use — as apartments

Editor’s note: This has been updated to revise the cost of the project. After sitting vacant and in disrepair for four years, a former 24 Hour Fitness in northwest Omaha is poised to bounce back as a $35 million apartment complex. In its new form, the obsolete health club will gain heft and height: A […] The post An obsolete health club in Omaha is to see a different 24-hour use — as apartments appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Renewed effort to slim down stretch of Center Street

OMAHA, Neb. — Hanscom Park and the Field Club neighbors said they have a renewed effort to make Center Street from 34th to 36th safer. They want the city to allocate funding for it but according to the city engineers, it's not that simple. Travis Liebig has owned Sunnyside...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats
iheart.com

Good News For Omaha West Dodge Expressway Motorists

The Omaha Public Power District Thursday morning says a transmission line relocation project that necessitated overnight closures of the West Dodge Expressway at 108th Street the last couple days has wrapped up a day early. Traffic will flow normally on the expressway tonight into Friday. (Picture from Omaha Public Power...
OMAHA, NE
abc17news.com

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the amount of rare earth elements present where it plans to build the mine about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Omaha near the town of Elk Creek is the second largest deposit in the United States. But the company still has to raise more than $1 billion to build the mine. It also has to analyze the latest data to determine whether it will be economically feasible to produce those rare earth elements.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
hamburgreporter.com

Construction of new hotel expected to start in June

Hamburg Inn and Suites is waiting for the final process of the building permit to start construction on June 1. During the April city council meeting, council members unanimously approved a building permit for Jack Olson to build the new hotel in town. Olson said that the new hotel will...
HAMBURG, IA
1011now.com

Capital Humane Society cuts puppy adoption fees in half this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society is offering 50% off adoption fees on five month and older puppies. The “Happy Tails” promotion begins Tuesday and ends Sunday. Adopters may still need to pay license and rabies frees. “Both of our facilities are caring for a lot...
LINCOLN, NE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Old West Lives In The Oldest Bars In South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota

The Oldest Bar in South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota. Here's your chance to have a drink in the very same bar where Buffalo Bill Cody may have gone on a toot. Or have lunch in the same building that pioneers may have gotten in their cups ta before heading out to the Great Plaines. From South Dakota to Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska the Old West lives on in local taverns and bars.
MINNESOTA STATE
WOWT

Some Omaha residents may have delays in yardwaste collection this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division wanted to alert Omaha residents of a delay in yardwaste collection Wednesday. The release states that some residents may experience the delay. They still ask residents to have their carts and yardwaste bags set out by...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy