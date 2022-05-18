ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Cawthorn Concedes Primary, Loses to Chuck Edwards

By Patricia McKnight
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn has conceded to Senator Chuck Edwards in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District...

Comments / 33

Guest
1d ago

Time for Trump to claim that Cawthorn would have lost by even more if it wasn't for his endorsement, and he is expecting Madison to call and thank him.

Reply
22
Utah man am i
1d ago

Good, anytime you’re in Trumps back pocket your bound to fail. You should have done more for the people and less for Trump.

Reply(9)
17
C. W. Van B.
2d ago

is it too late to start a pool? how long before he cries "rigged election".

Reply
22
Cincinnati CityBeat

Guest Commentary: Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Was Deeply Involved in Attempted Coup to Overturn 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading up to and including Jan. 6.
The Independent

Defeated GOP primary candidate blames Sean Hannity for her loss accusing him of ‘flat out lies’

Defeated Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette has placed blame for her third-place finish in Tuesday’s Republican primary squarely on the shoulders of Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a video posted to her Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, Ms Barnette thanked her supporters, but pivoted to attacking the Fox commentator.“I do want to say: never forget what Sean Hannity did in this race. Almost single-handedly, Sean Hannity sowed seeds of disinformation, flat-out lies every night for the past five days. And that was just extremely hard to overcome, apparently”.Ms Barnette’s grievance with Hannity stems from his decision to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Mitt Romney admits Trump will likely be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024 if he runs and calls him the 'leader of the party' - despite admitting he wouldn't vote for him

Sen. Mitt Romney is predicting Trump will be the GOP's nominee in 2024 if he runs. The Utah Republican – who twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – made the statement following the victory by Trump-backed candidate J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican primary for Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

