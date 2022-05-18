Madison Cawthorn Concedes Primary, Loses to Chuck Edwards
U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn has conceded to Senator Chuck Edwards in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District...www.newsweek.com
Time for Trump to claim that Cawthorn would have lost by even more if it wasn't for his endorsement, and he is expecting Madison to call and thank him.
Good, anytime you’re in Trumps back pocket your bound to fail. You should have done more for the people and less for Trump.
is it too late to start a pool? how long before he cries "rigged election".
