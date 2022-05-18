ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KZTV 10

Taft resident reacts to water warning

By Seth Kovar
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgcrm_0fhixTKt00

Taft city leaders sent a letter home to residents last week warning them that the amount of an organic compound in the community's tap water was over the acceptable limit.

The compound in question is trihalomethane and according to the city's letter, it can cause problems with your "liver, kidneys, and central nervous system and may have an increased risk of getting cancer" for people who drink the water "over many years."

“It concerns me, but we also have to be realistic," Taft resident and Daisies and Denim boutique owner Raquel Ruvo said. "Problems like that are going to arise. The question is, what is our city doing to address the issues? And I think our city manager is addressing it."

Taft City Manager Melissa Gonzalez confirmed that she and other city leaders are addressing the issue in several ways that were listed in their letter.

"The city of Taft is working directly with the San Patricio Municipal Water District to resolve this issue," the letter read.

It went on to say that the city has increased water flushing and managed water storage volumes and times in hopes of reducing the potential for trihalomethanes to form.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the city to notify the public about situations like this.

No notification is required when the trihalomethane level returns to normal, but Gonzalez says they'll probably spread the good news anyway.

“We will continue to notify residents when need to be and as required," she said. "But again, it would be good practice to go ahead and let them know that when we are completely in compliance, the residents of Taft will be notified.”

Ruvo hopes that happens soon, but in the meantime, she's satisfied with how the city has handled the situation.

“It is reassuring knowing that the City of Taft is reacting the way they should and taking necessary precautions so they don’t put the residents at risk,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Water Storage#Patricio#Daisies#Denim
ccbiznews.com

Corpus Christi moves forward on desalination plant

Corpus Christi is moving forward with the development of a seawater desalination plant. Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the City Council recently authorized contract preparation to purchase property from Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi LLC and related entities for the plant. The cost of the land was approved at $5.4 million.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

Ground broken for new apartment complex

There's a great need for housing in Corpus Christi, and a big step was taken Thursday toward filling that need. Ground has been broken for a new apartment complex near the Downtown area.
KIII 3News

Property tax appraisal protest deadline passes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This past Monday at midnight was the postmark you needed to file a tax appraisal protest in Nueces County. Property taxes are increasing for local homeowners and more than 160,000 residents in Corpus Christi will be affected. The appraisal notices will be mailed out between...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

City of Alice looking to have a drought resistant water supply

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Alice is looking to make its water supply drought resistant and it doesn't involve a desalination plant. Now, brackish water is more salty than fresh water but not as salty as seawater. That's important because Alice joined with a private company to drill for brackish water and build a reverse osmosis plant to turn that water into City drinking water.
ALICE, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Texas Ferry Rides

Texas ferries are the best free rides in the state. The best free rides in Texas are the state's three ferries: the Lynchburg Ferry, Port Aransas Ferry, and Galveston-Bolivar Ferry. The Lynchburg Ferry is the oldest of the free ferries operating in Texas. Going back to pre-Republic of Texas, it...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

21-year-old missing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is on the search for a woman last seen on April 29. Authorities are looking for Leticia Franco, 21. According to investigators, Franco was reported missing on May 9, 2022, by family. She was last heard from on April 29, 2022. Franco is 5 feet, […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy