LAKEWOOD — With one attempt remaining in the boys triple jump on Thursday, Longmont’s Caleb Johnson knew he had more to give. After a pep talk from coaches and friends, he found another gear and won the Class 4A state title at Jeffco Stadium. Johnson, a senior, matched his personal record — and the school record — with a leap of 46 feet, 9 inches on the first day of the state meet.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO