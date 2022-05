WORCESTER, MA (05/17/2022)– WPI awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor’s degrees at the undergraduate Commencement ceremony on May 14. In her final commencement exercises before stepping down to become the Director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, President Laurie Leshin presided over both celebrations, along with Board of Trustees Chairman William Fitzgerald ’83. In her remarks, President Leshin celebrated the Class of 2022 and all they have accomplished during their time at WPI, including how they weathered the challenges of the pandemic. “While it would be unfair to describe the second half of your time at WPI as anything short of extraordinarily challenging, as always, I am so heartened by how this community came together to meet every moment,” she said.

