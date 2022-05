MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. The shootings left three people wounded. A double shooting happened around 10 p.m. near 6th and Concordia. A 46-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. A 16-year-old male juvenile from Milwaukee who sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO