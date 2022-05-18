ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Ceremony to be held in remembrance of three men who died in tragic car accident in LaGrange

By Jatavia O'Neal
WTVM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Three young men who died due to a tragic car accident in LaGrange will all be remembered tomorrow. The ceremony honoring them will take...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrbl.com

Family of victim in two-vehicle crash on Roanoke Rd. speaks out

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Rico Dunn’s family spoke for the first time since the tragic accident that left the 24-year-old LaGrange native dead in an exclusive interview with News 3. They described Dunn as caring, protective, loving, fun and the life of the party. “I was just with...
LAGRANGE, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Woman killed in fatal crash on Coweta Heard Road

A Hogansville woman was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. The crash occurred on Coweta Heard Road when a Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound and attempting to negotiate a right, uphill curve while a pair of 2023 Ford F-650s were traveling westbound. At some point, the driver of...
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WTVM

Crews battle house fire in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Crews are battling an apartment fire in Phenix City near 14th Street and 9th Avenue. We have crews on the scene working to gather more information. No word on any injuries. Stay with us online and on air for new details.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Man arrested, charged with burglary in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is arrested following a burglary in LaGrange. On May 19, at about 9:30 a.m., LaGrange Police Department Patrol Officers received a call about a burglary that was in progress at a residence on Juniper Street. Along with assistance from Troup County Sheriff’s Office, patrol...
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
41nbc.com

Arrest made for shooting at the M&M Grocery Store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to an aggravated assault incident that happened in the early hours of Thursday just before 2:00 a.m. According to the BCSO, the incident happened at the M&M Grocery Store off of Montpelier Avenue. When...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Update: Man’s body recovered from Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a person who went missing in the Chattahoochee River Tuesday night has been recovered. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms the male victim was found Thursday morning at the boat ramp behind the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. Bryan has identified the victim as 44-year-old Scott Fuller, Jr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
13WMAZ

Man in custody after shooting at Macon convenience store

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is in critical condition and another is in jail after a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a news release, it happened at the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue around 2 a.m. Deputies got to the convenience store and found 23-year-old Jonas Walker...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtvm#The Troup County Coroner
weisradio.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed Monday Night

According to authorities, a pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while trying to cross a state highway in east Alabama. Patrick J. Smith, age 38 of Wadley, was in the process of crossing State Route 22 when he was struck by a 2010 Acura TL at 8:56pm. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Smith was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near Randolph County 33 in Wadley.
WADLEY, AL
truecrimedaily

Husband, daughter charged after 72-year-old woman found dead covered in roaches and malnourished

VALLEY, Ala. (TCD) -- A 74-year-old man and his 45-year-old daughter were arrested after a 72-year-old woman was found dead severely malnourished and underweight. According to a statement, on March 16, officers from the Valley Police Department went to a residence on the 3600 block of 24th Avenue about a deceased elderly female. When they arrived, they found the deceased woman, Janice Hawkins, as well as her husband Walter Alfred Hawkins and daughter Christy Lee Hawkins. Police called investigators due to the "conditions found in the home and the condition of Hawkins."
VALLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRG News 5

Valley woman “neglected to death”; husband and daughter charged

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A disturbing, suspected case of elder abuse is unfolding in Valley as the husband and daughter of a 72-year-old woman face charges associated with her death in an alleged house of horrors investigation. Police say an autopsy concluded the woman was neglected to death after they discovered her lying in filth, […]
VALLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

LaGrange probationer arrested for aggravated assault, family violence

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, around 5 a.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to 303 Lennox Circle regarding a domestic disturbance. After arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the victim. The victim explained she was involved in a dispute with he boyfriend, Demarrious Freeman. According to the victim, a verbal dispute stemmed from text […]
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy